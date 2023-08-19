5 Plants That
Are Edible
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Tomato: A versatile fruit used in salads, sauces, and more, prized for its juicy texture and rich flavor.
Carrot: Edible root vegetable known for its sweet taste and vibrant orange color, used in various dishes and snacks
Spinach: Nutrient-rich leafy green consumed cooked or raw in salads, smoothies, and various cooked dishes.
Strawberry: Small, red, and sweet berries enjoyed fresh, often used in desserts, jams, and as a topping.
Potato: Starchy tuber widely used for cooking, from fries to mashed potatoes, and a staple in many cuisines worldwide.