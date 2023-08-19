5 plants that are endangered

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Rafflesia arnoldii: A parasitic flower, known for producing the largest individual flower on Earth, facing habitat loss and overharvesting

Lady’s Slipper Orchids: Various species of these unique orchids are endangered due to habitat destruction, illegal collection

Sacred Lotus: Considered sacred in many cultures, this aquatic plant is threatened by habitat loss and pollution

Sago Palm: A popular ornamental plant facing endangerment due to habitat destruction, overcollection, and slow growth

Wood’s Cycad: A critically endangered cycad, it’s believed to be extinct in the wild due to historical overcollection and habitat loss