5 plants that are endangered
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Rafflesia arnoldii: A parasitic flower, known for producing the largest individual flower on Earth, facing habitat loss and overharvesting
Lady’s Slipper Orchids: Various species of these unique orchids are endangered due to habitat destruction, illegal collection
Sacred Lotus: Considered sacred in many cultures, this aquatic plant is threatened by habitat loss and pollution
Sago Palm: A popular ornamental plant facing endangerment due to habitat destruction, overcollection, and slow growth
Wood’s Cycad: A critically endangered cycad, it’s believed to be extinct in the wild due to historical overcollection and habitat loss