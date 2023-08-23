5 Plants That Can Grow On Moon
Producer: Nishad T
Thale Cress
Studies show that Thale Cress is an excellent choice for plant growth in space conditions due to its size.
Wheat
Reportedly, scientists have successfully grown wheat in simulated and controlled lunar environment.
Potatoes
Potatoes were grown by the International Potato Centre under circumstances that matched those on Mars.
Lettuce
Lettuce was grown at the International Space Station by NASA, and can be done in lunar conditions, too.
Algae
Algae can be grown in bioreactors with lunar conditions and can be the source for vital nutrients and oxygen.