5 Plants That Flower Throughout The Year
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Rose: These iconic flowers bloom in various colors and varieties, providing year-round beauty with careful pruning and care.
African Violet: These small, charming blooms thrive indoors and can flower continuously with proper light and watering
Bougainvillea: With vibrant bracts resembling petals, these hardy vines offer persistent bursts of colors
Chrysanthemum
: Known for their diverse forms and hues, chrysanthemums can bloom in different seasons
Lavender: Emitting a soothing fragrance, lavender flowers throughout the year in mild climates