5 Plants That Need No Sunlight

Producer: Nishad T

Snake Plant

Snake plants are known to be extremely hardy and can grown even in a wide range of light conditions, including low light.

ZZ Plant

ZZ plants have dark green leaves that can tolerate low light and even irregular watering.

Pothos

Pothos is a vine with heart-shaped leaves, which is classic for low-light corners and can even grow in artificial light.

Peace Lily

Peace lilies have white flowers that are natural air purifiers, and can even grown in low light.

Chinese Evergreen

Chinese evergreens are known for their patterned leaves, and are adaptable to low light conditions.