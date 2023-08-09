5 Plants That Need No Sunlight
Producer: Nishad T
Snake Plant
Snake plants are known to be extremely hardy and can grown even in a wide range of light conditions, including low light.
ZZ Plant
ZZ plants have dark green leaves that can tolerate low light and even irregular watering.
Pothos
Pothos is a vine with heart-shaped leaves, which is classic for low-light corners and can even grow in artificial light.
Peace Lily
Peace lilies have white flowers that are natural air purifiers, and can even grown in low light.
Chinese Evergreen
Chinese evergreens are known for their patterned leaves, and are adaptable to low light conditions.