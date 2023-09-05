5 plants you will be eating in the future
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Spirulina: A protein-rich microalgae, it is a potential future superfood due to its sustainability and nutritional value
Seaweed: Seaweed is being explored as a sustainable source of food, offering vitamins, minerals, and umami flavors
Lab-Grown Meat Alternatives: Plant-based crops engineered for meat alternatives may play a significant role in future diets
Lab-Grown Meat Alternatives will reduce the environmental impact of traditional livestock farming
Hydroponic Vegetables: Hydroponically grown vegetables, cultivated without soil, could become a staple in future
Hydroponic Vegetables will be a hit due to their efficient resource use and year-round production