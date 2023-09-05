quotes by Jiddu  Krishnamurti

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

Jiddu Krishnamurti was born on 11 May 1895 in Madanapalle. He was adopted by Dr Annie Besant.

“It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.”

“The ability to observe without evaluating is the highest form of intelligence.”

“It is truth that liberates, not your effort to be free.”

You May Also Like

“One is never afraid of the unknown; one is afraid of the known coming to an end.”

“Tradition becomes our security, and when the mind is secure it is in decay.”