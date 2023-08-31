5 quotes by shashi tharoor

India shaped my mind, anchored my identity, influenced my beliefs, and made me who I am.

In India we celebrate the commonality of major differences; we are a land of belonging rather than of blood.

Everything is recycled in India, even dreams.

The past is not necessarily a guide to the future, but it does partly help explain the present.

India has been born and reborn scores of times, and it will be reborn again.