5 quotes by shashi tharoor
India shaped my mind, anchored my identity, influenced my beliefs, and made me who I am.
In India we celebrate the commonality of major differences; we are a land of belonging rather than of blood.
Everything is recycled in India, even dreams.
The past is not necessarily a guide to the future, but it does partly help explain the present.
India has been born and reborn scores of times, and it will be reborn again.