5 ways Mediterranean Diet controls diabetes
Producer: Navneet vyasan
The risk of type 2 diabetes can be significantly reduced by eating a Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, fish, herbs, and olive oil.
it is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats.
The diet also is limited in added sugars, refined grains, and saturated fats.
Mediterranean-style of eating can help you achieve a healthy eating pattern which helps in preventing heart disease.
Mediterranean diet keeps taking the top spot in the U.S. News and World Report annual ranking of best diets year after year.