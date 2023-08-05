5 Reasons to include mint leaves in your diet
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Because of its dynamic flavor, mint is often added to recipes in small amounts.
Salads are the perfect dish to add mint leaves to.
Mint leaves can aid in curing irritable bowel syndrome.
IBS includes digestive symptoms like stomach pain, gas, bloating and changes in bowel habits.
Mint may also be effective at relieving other digestive problems.
Studies show inhaling the aroma of essential oils could improve brain function.
Mint is also used to treat bad breath.
Menthol can subjectively improve nasal breathing.