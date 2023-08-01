5 Reasons To Avoid Frozen Food
Producer: Nishad T
Frozen food can cause a loss of nutritional value over time, as some vitamins and minerals are sensitive to temperature.
Frozen food and fruits lose their texture and taste over time, and can cause food poisoning.
Frozen foods have a lot of preservatives and stabilizers for longer life. This makes the food unhealthy.
Frozen foods, especially the ones that are processed or pre-packed, are higher in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
Production and transportation of frozen foods have a higher environmental footprint than fresh foods.