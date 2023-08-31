reasons to eat breakfast
Breakfast replenishes the stores of energy and nutrients in your body.
Breakfast foods are rich in key nutrients such as folate, calcium, iron.
People who regularly eat breakfast are less likely to be overweight or obese.
You may also like
10 Male Actors Who Played Female Roles
9 Highest-grossing Films By Female Directors
If you don’t have breakfast, you might find you feel a bit sluggish and struggle to focus on things.
People who eat breakfast generally have more healthy diets overall.