5 reasons to use sunscreen
We have all heard how important it is to wear sunscreen for skin protection, but do you know the specific reasons why?
You can become sunburned from spending extended periods of time outside with no sunscreen.
Premature aging, called photoaging, is common in those who spend time in the sun without sunscreen.
Using sunscreen each day, even when it is cloudy, is one of the best ways to prevent skin cancer.
Applying sunscreen periodically throughout your day can help prevent spots from appearing on your skin.
When our skin is exposed to UV rays it can cause painful redness and inflammation.