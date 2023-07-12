5 Reasons to Visit Pondicherry

With its rich historical background, Pondicherry has something for everyone.
First established in 1674 by the French as a trading post, it was later made the capital of French India.
The picturesque beaches, mesmerising French architecture and of course, gorgeous cafes make for some of the major places of attraction for tourists.
The only diving location along India’s eastern coast is Pondicherry. The area is special because of its natural coral reefs, rocky outcrops, man-made ridges, and a wide diversity of marine life.
Established in 1926, Sri Aurobindo Ashram is a centre of knowledge for those seeking to learn from Shri Aurobindo’s teachings.
The famous Francois Martin Street is located in the French quarter of Pondicherry.