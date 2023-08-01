5 Reasons Why
Bananas
Are A Superfood
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Bananas
are considered a superfood. Do you know why?
They contain antioxidants in rich quantities and hold various nutrients.
Beauty experts believe that
bananas
are very beneficial for hair and skin as well.
Eating the fruit on a daily basis can also enhance your beauty along with your health.
In
bananas
, potassium and manganese are found in abundance, which are very essential elements for making our skin soft and healthy. Manganese helps in increasing the amount of collagen in human skin.
Eating
bananas
daily will increase the glow on the face. The fruit improves the digestive system and cures constipation.
Bananas
fasten the rate of healing of the skin. The skin cells heal faster in a person who eats bananas daily. Bananas contain Vitamin C which is known to be beneficial to the skin.
Bananas
contain various elements such as iron, potassium, manganese and magnesium. The antioxidant qualities of bananas help a person to remain healthy and strong.