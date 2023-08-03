5 Reasons Why Masturbation Is Good For Health
Producer: Nishad T
Masturbation helps in reducing stress and promote relaxation hormones in your body.
Orgasms trigger the release of prolactin, which promotes good sleep cycle.
Masturbation helps you become more familiar with you bodies and sexual preferences.
Orgasm releases endorphins in your body, which not only improve mood, but also is a natural pain reliever.
Masturbation helps prevent prostate cancer for men, and in women it promotes healthy blood flow.