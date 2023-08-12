5 Risks of Overeating in General
Producer: Nishad T
Obesity
One of the most immediate risks of overeating is weight gain, which eventually leads to obesity.
Digestive Discomfort
Overeating puts pressure on your digestive system, leading to discomfort like bloating, gas, indigestion, and acidity.
Type 2 Diabetes
Overeating foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can contribute in developing Type 2 Diabetes.
Heart Issues
Overeating foods with unhealthy fats, and sugars can increase cholesterol levels, which increases the risk of heart diseases.
Inflammation
Overeating any kind of food can contribute to chronic inflammation, which can lead to autoimmune disorders.