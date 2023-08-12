5 Risks of Overeating in General

Producer: Nishad T

Obesity

One of the most immediate risks of overeating is weight gain, which eventually leads to obesity.

Digestive Discomfort

Overeating puts pressure on your digestive system, leading to discomfort like bloating, gas, indigestion, and acidity.

Type 2 Diabetes

Overeating foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can contribute in developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Heart Issues

Overeating foods with unhealthy fats, and sugars can increase cholesterol levels, which increases the risk of heart diseases.

Inflammation

Overeating any kind of food can contribute to chronic inflammation, which can lead to autoimmune disorders.