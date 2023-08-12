5 Risks Of Overeating Nuts
Producer: Nishad T
Calorie Intake
Nuts contain a high amount of calories in a small serving. Overeating can lead to excessive calorie intake.
Weight Gain
As nuts have lots of calories, overeating them can lead to weight gain, which is a risk factor for various health issues.
Digestive Discomfort
Overeating any kind of nuts can lead to digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas, and abdominal pain.
Nutrient Imbalance
While nuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins, overeating them can upset the balance of nutrients in your diet.
Allergic Reactions
Even if you’re not allergic to nuts, overeating of nuts can potentially increase your risk of developing allergies over time.