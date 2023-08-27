5 side effects of eating too much garlic

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Digestive Distress: Excessive garlic intake can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion

Bad Breath: Garlic’s strong odor can linger on your breath after consumption.

Skin Odor: Overconsumption might lead to a garlic odor emanating from your skin pores.

Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may experience allergic responses like skin rashes or respiratory issues.

Blood Thinning: Garlic’s natural blood-thinning properties can become problematic if consumed excessively