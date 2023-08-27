5 side effects of eating too much garlic
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Digestive Distress:
Excessive garlic intake can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion
Bad Breath:
Garlic’s strong odor can linger on your breath after consumption.
Skin Odor:
Overconsumption might lead to a garlic odor emanating from your skin pores.
Allergic Reactions:
Some individuals may experience allergic responses like skin rashes or respiratory issues.
Blood Thinning:
Garlic’s natural blood-thinning properties can become problematic if consumed excessively