5 Side Effects of
Sugar Overdose
Sugary beverages,
sweetened dairy products,
confectionery, and baked
goods are the main sources
of added sugar.
But even savoury foods like bread, tomato sauce, and protein bars can contain sugar, making it all too easy to eat too much sweet food.
Whatever its name, sugar is sugar, and when ingested in excess, it can have a number of negative health impacts.
Here are the five important
side effects of having
excess sugar.
Overindulging in added sugar can result in weight gain and greatly raise your risk of developing chronic illnesses like obesity.
Sugar, in whatever form, affects the hormones and inflammation, the two main contributors to acne.
The natural process of glycation that sugar causes harms your skin.
Consuming sugar and processed carbohydrates causes your blood sugar to rise quickly.
Sugar and tooth decay are closely related. Sugar-containing meals contain compounds that mix with saliva and oral microorganisms after consumption.