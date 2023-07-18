5 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship  With Money

Producer:  Priyanka Das

Constantly thinking about money, worrying excessively about finances, or placing an excessive focus on acquiring wealth

Avoiding or ignoring financial responsibilities, such as avoiding bills or debts

Engaging in impulsive buying behaviors, regularly exceeding your budget or financial means

Experiencing strong emotions tied to money, such as extreme fear, or jealousy regarding financial matters

Failing to set or work towards long-term financial goals, lacking financial planning