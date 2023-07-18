5 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship
With Money
Producer: Priyanka Das
Constantly thinking about money, worrying excessively about finances, or placing an excessive focus on acquiring wealth
Avoiding or ignoring financial responsibilities, such as avoiding bills or debts
Engaging in impulsive buying behaviors, regularly exceeding your budget or financial means
Experiencing strong emotions tied to money, such as extreme fear, or jealousy regarding financial matters
Failing to set or work towards long-term financial goals, lacking financial planning