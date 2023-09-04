5 skincare tips for changing weather

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Hydrate your skin. Drink plenty of water and use a moisturizer that is right for your skin type

Protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days

Exfoliate regularly. This will help remove dead skin cells and reveal new, healthy skin

Use gentle cleansers. Harsh cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils

Pay attention to the weather forecast and adjust your skincare routine accordingly

If your skin is feeling oily, you can use a mattifying sunscreen or moisturizer

If your skin is feeling dry, you can use a humidifier in your home or workplace

Be patient. It may take some time for your skin to adjust to the changing weather