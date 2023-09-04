5 skincare tips for changing weather
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Hydrate your skin. Drink plenty of water and use a moisturizer that is right for your skin type
Protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days
Exfoliate regularly. This will help remove dead skin cells and reveal new, healthy skin
Use gentle cleansers. Harsh cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils
Pay attention to the weather forecast and adjust your skincare routine accordingly
If your skin is feeling oily, you can use a mattifying sunscreen or moisturizer
If your skin is feeling dry, you can use a humidifier in your home or workplace
Be patient. It may take some time for your skin to adjust to the changing weather