When you are travelling,
skincare is the last thing you
think about after contemplating
the type of outfits to pack and
places to visit.
Travelling can damage
your skin, if not taken
care of, especially if it’s
a summer destination.
Due to constant exposure
to the sun, your skin looks
dull and dehydrated from
the humid hot weather.
Simple and effective
skincare is vital for you
during your summer travel.
You need to decide the type of
moisturisers and creams to pack
before you travel. Select the
skincare regime according to the
climate you are travelling to.
Don’t wait to reach your destination to
start your skincare routine. Prep your
skin on the journey to keep it well-
moisturised and protected at all times.
Keep a hydrating sheet mask handy.
It is extremely important for
you to carry sunscreen.
Travelling in summer leads
to dry and dull skin if not
protected from exposure.
Don’t try any new or random
skincare product you find. Try to
have your own set of skincare
products, which you have been
using for a long time.
Carry a water bottle around
while travelling during the
summer season. It helps you
stay active and avoid weakness
due to dehydration. It also helps
in washing away a lot of
toxins from the body.
