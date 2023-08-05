5 sleep hacks around the world that actually exist!
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
China has a hot foot soak and sleep-inducing fruit.
In this the warm temperature draws the qi down from the head, and leaves you relaxed.
The jujube fruit called suan zao ren is used to calm the mind and emotions.
Jujube contains two chemicals, saponins and flavonoids, which suppress feelings of stress.
India is known for its ayurvedic remedies.
In India, ashwagandha has been used for thousands of years to treat symptoms related to mental health.
A popular sleep-inducing food in Sweden is elk meat.
Elk can be had as a Stew.
Another Nordic tradition is the Finnish practice of enjoying a sauna in the evenings.