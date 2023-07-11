5 Tips To   De-stress And Protect Your Heart

Self-care should be a non-negotiable. Carve out time for activities that bring you joy and peace of mind.

Cultivating positive relationships and creating a support system can reduce stress levels

Deep breathing exercises and yoga can all help reduce stress levels and promote a calm state of mind

Sleep plays a crucial role in restoring both the mind and bodypromote a calm state of mind

Choose a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats 