5 Snacks To Keep With You While Travelling
Travelling can often lead to making unhealthy food choices such as fast food and snacks that are high in calories and low in nutrition.
It is important to maintain healthy eating habits while travelling to ensure that your energy levels remain high and you feel your best.
To avoid unhealthy choices at airports or rest stops, it is a good idea to pack your own snacks.
Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking water and avoid sugary drinks and alcohol.
Granola bars are a convenient and tasty snack to carry while travelling. They are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats and can keep you full for a longer time.
Dark chocolate is not only delicious but also a healthy snack option. It contains antioxidants, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds that promote heart health and boost brain function.
Rice crackers are a delicious and crispy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or with dips and spreads. You can find different flavours like seaweed, sesame, and spicy chilli.
Hummus is a delicious dip and can be paired with vegetables like carrots and celery. Made from chickpeas, olive oil, garlic and tahini, it is a good source of fibre, protein, and healthy fats.
Greek yoghurt is a creamy and nutritious snack that is high in protein and low in calories. It contains live and active cultures that promote gut health and boost immunity.
