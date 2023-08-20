5 solutions can help revive your plant babies

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Proper Watering: Water according to plant needs, avoiding overwatering or underwatering

Sunlight Balance: Place plants in appropriate light conditions to prevent sunburn or weak growth.

Nutrient Boost: Use balanced fertilizers to provide essential nutrients for healthy growth

Pruning: Trim dead or damaged parts to encourage new growth and prevent disease spread

Repotting: If root-bound, repot into a larger container with fresh soil to support growth