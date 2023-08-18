5 Stress-Relieving Foods to Try to Relieve Stress
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Dark Chocolate: Contains compounds that can enhance mood and reduce stress hormones.
Berries: Rich in antioxidants that combat stress-related oxidative damage
Fatty Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids support brain health and alleviate stress symptoms
Nuts: Packed with nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins that aid stress management
Oats: Contain complex carbohydrates that help stabilize blood sugar and modulate stress responses.