5 Super Foods for Weight Loss

Spinach, kale and collard greens, are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients.

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are high in fiber that helps in weight loss.

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help you feel full and promote heart health.

Quinoa is a whole grain that is high in protein and fiber, which helps reduce hunger gaps.

Chia seeds soaked in water keeps you full for a longer time and reduces overall calorie intake.