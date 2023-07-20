5 Super Foods for Weight Loss
Producer: Nishad T
Spinach, kale and collard greens, are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients.
Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are high in fiber that helps in weight loss.
Avocados
are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help you feel full and promote heart health.
Quinoa
is a whole grain that is high in protein and fiber, which helps reduce hunger gaps.
Chia seeds
soaked in water keeps you full for a longer time and reduces overall calorie intake.