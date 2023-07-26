5 Superfoods For Glowing Skin

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
When it comes to maintaining healthy skin, mint is a true champion. This aromatic herb contains rosmarinic acid, an antioxidant that improves blood circulation to the skin.
Despite its somewhat acquired taste, bitter gourd, also known as bitter melon, is packed with skin-loving antioxidants. It boasts a variety of compounds, including water-soluble vitamin C, lipophilic vitamin E, and carotenoids.
Amla, also called Indian gooseberry, possesses incredible benefits for the skin. Amla enhances the proliferation of fibroblasts, cells responsible for producing collagen, which promotes skin elasticity.
If you’re searching for food that can protect your skin against free radical damage, look no further than ash gourd. This nutritious vegetable is rich in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps maintain healthy skin.