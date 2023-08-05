Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

5 Surprising Benefits Of Drinking Beer 

Beer is one of those alcoholic drinks that is lovely and adored by almost everyone across the world.

But more than often beer is associated with having some seriously negative impacts on the body.

One must remember that any sort of alcohol that is consumed beyond moderation can lead you towards downfall whether that is in physical terms or mental terms- beer is not solely responsible for that.

In fact, beer has several good qualities that can help you out with several issues.

While drinking more beer can make you gain weight, it has fewer calories than wine and can thus help you lose weight if consumed moderately.

According to research, there are some elements in beer that work to lower the risk of diabetes. Not only that, but it can also help to prevent high blood pressure. However, it is only beneficial if you exercise and eat the right foods at the same time.

The flavonoids and phenolic acids that are present in beer makes it anti-inflammatory in nature, therefore, it is extremely beneficial if one is trying to reduce the chances of suffering from heart disease. But drinking in moderation definitely is the key.

Beer, like red wine, contains antioxidants that can help protect us from damage caused by free radicals.

You would be surprised to know that drinking beer is great for digestion. Beer is packed with the goodness of different soluble fibres that can help you with digestive issues. 