5 Surprising Benefits Of Drinking Beer 

One must remember that any sort of alcohol that is consumed beyond moderation can lead you towards downfall whether that is in physical terms or mental terms- beer is not solely responsible for that.
According to research, there are some elements in beer that work to lower the risk of diabetes. Not only that, but it can also help to prevent high blood pressure. However, it is only beneficial if you exercise and eat the right foods at the same time.
The flavonoids and phenolic acids that are present in beer makes it anti-inflammatory in nature, therefore, it is extremely beneficial if one is trying to reduce the chances of suffering from heart disease. But drinking in moderation definitely is the key.