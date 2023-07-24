Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
5 Surprising
Benefits Of
Green Bananas
Bananas enjoy global popularity across the world, but in India, they are also cherished in their raw form.
They can be prepared in several different ways involving stirring, frying, mashing etc.
Green bananas can be also used in salads and dips.
They might not be the tastiest food item out there but they possess several essential nutrients.
Green bananas can help in restoring normal bowel activity. They have a prebiotic effect as they can survive the stomach and build good bacteria in your gut for a healthy tummy.
Green bananas are loaded with heart-friendly nutrients. Just like their ripe siblings and potatoes, they can serve as excellent sources of potassium.
Green bananas are not sweet. They contain lesser sugar when compared to yellow bananas.
Antioxidants protect your body from free radicals and oxidative damage. This further helps in maintaining the health of your body cells.
The high resistant starch and pectin content in green bananas can help regulate your appetite. Its fibre-rich content has been linked with an increased feeling of fullness after meals.