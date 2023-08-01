5 Temples to Visit in Vrindavan

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Apart from Radha-Krishna, the famous Prem Mandir is also dedicated to Ram and Sita. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains, the temple complex has life-size depictions of four leelas of Shri Krishna – Jhulan leela, Govardhan leela, Raas leela and Kaliya Naag leela.
The Radha Raman Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Radha Raman. This temple houses the original Shaligram deity of Krishna alongside the goddess Radha.
Nidhivan is one of the famous tourist spots of Vrindavan. It is counted as one of the most sacred forest sites in the world. It is believed that every night in Nidhivan, Lord Krishna and Radha play Rasleela with the gopis. So nobody is allowed to enter Nidhivan after the sun sets.
Iskcon temples of Lord Krishna are present in several big cities of the world. But the beauty of the grand Iskcon temple located in Vrindavan, the birthplace of Krishna, makes it the centre of attraction.