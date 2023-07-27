Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Things Not To Do Immediately After A Meal

It is true that most of us live a fast-paced life but to maintain a healthy lifestyle following healthy eating habits is equally necessary.

What we eat matters but what we do after we eat also matters.

There are times when we adopt some habits after eating that also reduce the effectiveness of our healthy diet.

Such habits or routines also affect our digestion. So let us take a look at the mistakes one should avoid after eating.

Many people go to bed immediately after having dinner, but it is advised that one should sleep at night only after about two hours of having a meal. If you fall asleep as soon as you eat food, it can lead to obesity, acidity, stroke or other heart-related problems.

Smoking in itself is a harmful habit but when followed by a meal, the amount of nicotine increases in the body more and affects the nutrition absorption process. Smoking also affects the irritation of the intestines.

If you take a bath immediately after eating food it affects your digestion process and there may be a problem of indigestion.

Chemical called tannin is present in tea and coffee which interferes with iron absorption of the body. When consumed immediately after a meal, tea and coffee will hinder the iron absorption from the meal.

Having fruits immediately after having your meal will not bring out the desired results. Combined with other foods, the fruits will rot and ferment in the gut.