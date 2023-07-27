5 Things Not To Do Immediately After A Meal

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Many people go to bed immediately after having dinner, but it is advised that one should sleep at night only after about two hours of having a meal. If you fall asleep as soon as you eat food, it can lead to obesity, acidity, stroke or other heart-related problems.
Smoking in itself is a harmful habit but when followed by a meal, the amount of nicotine increases in the body more and affects the nutrition absorption process. Smoking also affects the irritation of the intestines.
Chemical called tannin is present in tea and coffee which interferes with iron absorption of the body. When consumed immediately after a meal, tea and coffee will hinder the iron absorption from the meal.