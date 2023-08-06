5 Gifts You Shouldn’t Give to Your Loved Ones
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Avoid Offensive Items
: Steer clear of gifts that could offend someone’s beliefs, culture, or sensitivities.
Stay Away from Generic Gifts
: Refrain from giving overly common or generic items that lack personal touch or thoughtfulness.
Don’t Gift Items with Bad Memories
: Avoid items associated with negative experiences or memories for the recipient.
Skip Regifted Items
: Don’t give away items that you’ve received as gifts in the past, as it can seem insincere.
Don’t Give Inappropriate Gifts
: Steer clear of gifts that are too personal, overly intimate, or not suitable for the recipient’s age.