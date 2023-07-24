5 Things to Avoid For Frizz Free Hair in Monsoon

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage your hair, leading to dryness, brittleness, and frizz

Going for harsh chemical treatments like keratin, smoothening, etc. in the monsoon season can put your hair at risk of damage

Rubbing wet hair rigorously can tangle and damage your hair

Hot water strips the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and dehydration

Hairstyles that require pulling, can put pressure on your hair and, as a result, damage it