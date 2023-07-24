5 Things to Avoid For Frizz Free Hair in Monsoon
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage your hair, leading to dryness, brittleness, and frizz
Going for harsh chemical treatments like keratin, smoothening, etc. in the monsoon season can put your hair at risk of damage
Rubbing wet hair rigorously can tangle and damage your hair
Hot water strips the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and dehydration
Hairstyles that require pulling, can put pressure on your hair and, as a result, damage it