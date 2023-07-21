5 Things To Eat To Avoid Premature Greying

But nowadays, because of the unhealthy lifestyle, hair starts turning white at a very young age.
Apart from genes, iron deficiency, vitamin B-12 deficiency, or vitamin D3 deficiency can cause hair to turn white quickly.
Here are some basic home ingredients that can help avoid premature greying of hair.
Nigella Seed or Black Seed: One is advised to include black seeds in their daily diet. It is recommended to eat sesame, black beans, kalonji, chia seeds, black jaggery, etc.
Amla: Amla is fully packed with nutrients and is considered very useful to nourish the hair. It contains vitamin C, zinc, magnesium, selenium, etc., which provide nourishment to the hair.
Foods containing catalase: Catalase is a nutrient that is mostly found in sweet potatoes, carrots, garlic, broccoli, etc. By consuming these things, the hair will not turn white before age.
Wheatgrass: To give complete nutrition to the hair, sometimes consuming wheatgrass or barley grass juice is considered very beneficial. This herb is also known to detoxify the liver.
Avoid sugar and fast food: If you want the hair to always remain black, and thick, then you have to say goodbye to sugar and junk food. Excessive dairy products, refined flour, packaged food, and deep-fried items are not good for both our health and our hair.