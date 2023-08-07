5 things to know about Down Syndrome

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

People with Down Syndrome have intellectual and physical disabilities but their emotional and social awareness is very high. 

People with Down syndrome have physical features like a small chin, small dysplastic ears and short necks, among others.

Majorly the syndrome is caused by a mistake in cell division.

Down syndrome can be diagnosed through post-natal diagnosis and Antenatal screening and diagnosis. 

Antenatal screening and diagnosis can be done during the first or second trimester of the pregnancy.

They exhibit pleasant behaviour; are affectionate and quite social.