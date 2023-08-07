5 things to know about
Down Syndrome
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
People with Down Syndrome have intellectual and physical disabilities but their emotional and social awareness is very high.
People with Down syndrome have physical features like a small chin, small dysplastic ears and short necks, among others.
Majorly the syndrome is caused by a mistake in cell division.
Down syndrome can be diagnosed through post-natal diagnosis and Antenatal screening and diagnosis.
Antenatal screening and diagnosis can be done during the first or second trimester of the pregnancy.
They exhibit pleasant behaviour; are affectionate and quite social.