+
+
+
+
+
+
Thailand is well known as the Land of Smiles.
The Southeast Asian country is the most popular holiday destination given its magnificent beaches, lively cities and rich cultural heritage.
The country is blessed with consistently mild weather conditions year-round, as well as appealing annual temperatures.
From gorgeous temples to breathtaking clear-water beaches, here are the five things you can do when you are in Thailand.
The country is famous for night markets. Almost all the cities in Thailand have night markets, where you can experience the culture, food, and live music.
Thailand has over 1,400 islands to choose from. You can explore water sports like scuba diving and snorkelling.
Plan a day trip from Bangkok to the ruins of Ayutthaya, known as the former capital of the Siam kingdom. The place offers a history buff a glimpse of the ruins of Sukhothai.
Visit the beautiful region of Chiang Rai. You can enjoy the mouth-watering street food, visit the majestic White Temple and shop at local markets.
In Bangkok, you can witness the rich Buddhist culture. The city has spectacular temples which show the spiritual side of the country.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More