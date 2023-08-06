5 Things You Shouldn’t Do After a Full Meal
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Avoid Heavy Exercise
: Intense physical activity can disrupt digestion, causing discomfort and sluggishness
Don’t Smoke
: Smoking right after a meal can increase the risk of digestive problems and harm your health.
Skip Immediate Sleep
: Lying down immediately can lead to acid reflux and hinder proper digestion.
Limit Fluid Intake
: Drinking too much water can dilute stomach acids, slowing down digestion.
Refrain from Overeating
: Overloading your stomach can strain digestion and lead to discomfort.