5 Things You Shouldn’t Do After a Full Meal

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Avoid Heavy Exercise: Intense physical activity can disrupt digestion, causing discomfort and sluggishness

Don’t Smoke: Smoking right after a meal can increase the risk of digestive problems and harm your health.

Skip Immediate Sleep: Lying down immediately can lead to acid reflux and hinder proper digestion.

Limit Fluid Intake: Drinking too much water can dilute stomach acids, slowing down digestion.

Refrain from Overeating: Overloading your stomach can strain digestion and lead to discomfort.