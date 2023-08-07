5 Times Bollywood Divas Turned Heads in Handloom Sarees
Producer: Riya Ashok
Rasika Dugal cherishes the allure of a handloom saree while effortlessly exuding timeless grace. Her outfit selection brilliantly displays India’s fine craftsmanship and extensive tradition.
Vidya Balan wears a gorgeous hand-woven saree with grace and a mesmerising atmosphere.
Dia Mirza wears a mesmerising handloom saree, elegantly capturing the spirit of Indian tradition and workmanship in a stunning display of grace.
A wonderful representation of elegance, Rani Mukherjee effortlessly wears a mesmerising handloom saree that exudes charm and sophistication.
With her beautiful smile and assured stance, Kajol exudes an alluring atmosphere of elegance and grace while wearing a traditional saree.