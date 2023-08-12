5 Tips That May Help You Grow Taller

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
A balanced diet, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, can turn your dreams of being taller into reality. Adding fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products to your daily diet will be able to make a difference.
In the hustle and bustle of daily life, one pays less attention to outdoor games. Therefore, encourage yourself to play sports or indulge in outdoor activities as much as possible. Do exercise under the supervision of a trained trainer.