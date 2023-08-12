Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

5 Tips That May Help You Grow Taller

Who doesn’t aspire to have a good height?

Like many other physical attributes, height is also hugely impacted by our genetic composition.

It is popularly believed that one stops growing soon after hitting 18 or puberty.

You may also like

However, contrary to popular belief it is also said that nutrition and workout play a key role in making a bit of change in your height in your adult years.

A balanced diet, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, can turn your dreams of being taller into reality. Adding fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products to your daily diet will be able to make a difference.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, one pays less attention to outdoor games. Therefore, encourage yourself to play sports or indulge in outdoor activities as much as possible. Do exercise under the supervision of a trained trainer.

If you keep bending your waist and neck, then the length of 3-4 inches is reduced. That’s why it is important to have the posture right.

The Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in the pituitary gland, which is responsible for growth, is released during sleep in adolescence. That’s why enough sleep is necessary.

Vitamin D and calcium play an important role in bones and body composition. Therefore, adding vitamin D and calcium supplements may prove to be beneficial.