5 tIPS tO Choose The Right Lipstick Shade For Your Skin
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Understanding your skin tone is key to finding a flattering lipstick shade
Look at your overall complexion to determine whether you have fair, medium, or deep skin.
Consider the size of your lips when choosing a lipstick shade
Lipstick is a fun way to experiment with different looks, so don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new shades
Don’t be afraid to experiment with different undertones within your preferred color family