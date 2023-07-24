5 tIPS tO Choose The Right Lipstick Shade For Your Skin

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Understanding your skin tone is key to finding a flattering lipstick shade

Look at your overall complexion to determine whether you have fair, medium, or deep skin. 

Consider the size of your lips when choosing a lipstick shade

Lipstick is a fun way to experiment with different looks, so don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new shades

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different undertones within your preferred color family