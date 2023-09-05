5 Tips To Grow Green Chillies At Home

Producer: Nishad T

Choose the Right Variety

Some green chillies might be milder than others and some can be quite hot, choose the right variety.

Adequate Sunlight

Green chilli needs good sunlight to grow. Place your chilly plant where it gets at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight.

Use Good Soil

Chilli peppers like soil that drains well and has a pH between 6.0 and 6.8 that is either slightly acidic or neutral.

Watering

Keep your chilli plants evenly and consistently wet, but refrain from overwatering.

Pruning

Chilli plants should be pruned to promote bushier growth and improved ventilation.