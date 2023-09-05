5 Tips To Grow Green Chillies At Home
Producer: Nishad T
Choose the Right Variety
Some green chillies might be milder than others and some can be quite hot, choose the right variety.
Adequate Sunlight
Green chilli needs good sunlight to grow. Place your chilly plant where it gets at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight.
Use Good Soil
Chilli peppers like soil that drains well and has a pH betwe
en 6.0 and 6.8 that is either slightly acidic or neutral.
Watering
Keep your chilli plants evenly and consistently wet, but refrain from overwatering.
Pruning
Chilli plants should be pruned to promote bushier growth and improved ventilation.