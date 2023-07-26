5 Tips to Manage Pre-Diabetic Condition
Producer: Riya Ashok
Regular exercise improves your body’s utilisation of insulin, lowers insulin resistance, and controls blood sugar levels.
By eating a nutritious diet, exercising frequently, and maintaining a healthy weight, you can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
You can improve your glycemic control and manage your stress by engaging in enjoyable and relaxing activities.
To optimise your body’s biological clock, create a consistent sleep plan and aim for 7-9 hours of high-quality sleep each night.
Early diagnosis of any irregularities is made possible by routinely measuring your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and other vital signs.