5 Tips To Sail Through a Monsoon Pregnancy
Producer: Priyanka Das
Stay Hydrated: Pregnant women must maintain proper hydration as monsoon results in higher humidity
Prevent Infections: To stop the transmission of illnesses, wash your hands frequently with soap and water
Maintain a nutritious diet: Eat a healthy, balanced diet that is high in protein, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables
Move Cautiously and exercise with care: Exercise with low impact, such as indoor walking, swimming, or yoga
Regular prenatal care: Track the development of your pregnancy, remain on time for your obstetrician or midwife appointments