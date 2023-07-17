5 Tips To Sail Through a Monsoon Pregnancy

Producer:  Priyanka Das

Stay Hydrated: Pregnant women must maintain proper hydration as monsoon results in higher humidity

Prevent Infections: To stop the transmission of illnesses, wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Maintain a nutritious diet: Eat a healthy, balanced diet that is high in protein, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables

Move Cautiously and exercise with care: Exercise with low impact, such as indoor walking, swimming, or yoga

Regular prenatal care: Track the development of your pregnancy, remain on time for your obstetrician or midwife appointments