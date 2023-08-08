5 Tips To Spice Up Your Sex Life

Producer:  Nishad T

Open Conversation

Discuss your desires, fantasies, and boundaries with your partner to build a deeper connection.

Try New Ways

Try new sexual positions, incorporate role-plays, introduce adult toys, or even try out new places.

Emphasize on Foreplay

Focus on foreplay to build anticipation and pleasure. Try massages and teases before intercourse.

Set The  Right Mood

Create the mood with candles, soft music, and decorate the bedroom to enhance the mood.

Educate Yourself

Educate yourself about sexual health and pleasures. Learn about each other’s zones, too.