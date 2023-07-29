5 Tips To Start A Conversation
Producer: Nishad T
Present yourself in a friendly and approachable manner, make them feel comfortable around you.
Look for shared interests or a topic that you both can talk about comfortably.
Ask open-ended questions which makes the other person open up and share their thoughts.
When the other person is speaking, give them your full attention and listen to them giving them verbal cues in intervals.
Don’t be afraid to share your own experiences, as personal anecdotes can help you bond better.