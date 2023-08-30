5 Travel Destinations To Explore Near Delhi Ahead Of G20 Weekend

Read on to find a destination for your next weekend getaway.
Jaipur: Known as the “Pink City,” Jaipur is a historic destination in Rajasthan, located only 300 kilometers from the national capital. It is known for its rich culture, architecture, and history.
Rishikesh: Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is the perfect spiritual destination for a weekend getaway. Here, you will be able to find many ashrams where you can rejuvenate yourself.
Kheerganga Trek: This trek will take you on a glorious adventure through lush forests, streams, and waterfalls and you will able to soak away your worries at a natural hot spring.
Mcleodganj: A beautiful location in Himachal Pradesh only 478 kilometers away from Delhi, Mcleodganj is a picturesque hill station. Home of the Dalai Lama, you will find a strong Tibetan influence everywhere.
Lansdowne: Around 280 kilometers from Delhi, Lansdowne is a quaint hill station that offers you a mesmerizing view. This is the place you would want to opt for if you are looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway.