5 Travel Destinations To Explore Near Delhi Ahead Of G20 Weekend

Delhi is undeniably one of the busiest metropolitan cities in India.

The hustle of living in the city naturally wear people down and the chaos and pollution do not make it any easier.

A break from the monotony is the only way to keep ourselves going.

Fortunately, Delhi is blessed with neighbours that offer a sigh of relief. The many breathtaking and scenic weekend gateways near the city help us disconnect for a while.

Read on to find a destination for your next weekend getaway.

Jaipur: Known as the “Pink City,” Jaipur is a historic destination in Rajasthan, located only 300 kilometers from the national capital. It is known for its rich culture, architecture, and history.

Rishikesh: Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is the perfect spiritual destination for a weekend getaway. Here, you will be able to find many ashrams where you can rejuvenate yourself.

Kheerganga Trek: This trek will take you on a glorious adventure through lush forests, streams, and waterfalls and you will able to soak away your worries at a natural hot spring.

Mcleodganj: A beautiful location in Himachal Pradesh only 478 kilometers away from Delhi, Mcleodganj is a picturesque hill station. Home of the Dalai Lama, you will find a strong Tibetan influence everywhere.

Lansdowne: Around 280 kilometers from Delhi, Lansdowne is a quaint hill station that offers you a mesmerizing view. This is the place you would want to opt for if you are looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway.