5 Treadmill Workouts You Can Try at Home

30-Minute Workout: It is a great HIIT (High intensity interval training) workout and can help you yield maximum benefits in just a short time.
Hill Workout: This is a progressive workout featuring varying inclines that increase your speed and endurance. It is perfect for those looking to build leg strength, and improve running speed and posture.
Speed Endurance Workout: It will need you to alternate between one minute of intense hard work and a minute or two of easy recovery.
Sprint Workout: These short sprint workouts will give you a boost of power and will definitely break the monotony of your typical treadmill workout