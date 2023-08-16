Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

5 Treadmill Workouts You Can Try at Home

The treadmill is a simple yet effective workout equipment that helps burn calories while you are indoors.

However, it can get monotonous if you hop on it just to run for some distance every day.

Here are a few treadmill workouts that you can try to level up your fitness game.

Incline Workout: It will help you burn more calories as compared to a normal run. It can also make your leg muscles stronger and more toned.

30-Minute Workout: It is a great HIIT (High intensity interval training) workout and can help you yield maximum benefits in just a short time.

Hill Workout: This is a progressive workout featuring varying inclines that increase your speed and endurance. It is perfect for those looking to build leg strength, and improve running speed and posture.

Speed Endurance Workout: It will need you to alternate between one minute of intense hard work and a minute or two of easy recovery.

Sprint Workout: These short sprint workouts will give you a boost of power and will definitely break the monotony of your typical treadmill workout